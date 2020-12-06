Joseph (Tom) Thomas O'BrienApril 13, 1947 - November 18, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Tom O'Brien, 73, of Bradenton, FL ended his adventures here on Earth on November 18, 2020. He was born in Dover, NH to Joseph Thomas Skelly and Margaret Loughlin. He is survived by his son, Tim O'Brien (Jenny) and daughter, Kathy Bayliss (Lee) and their children; Chloe and Dylan.Tom often reminisced of his childhood in St. Thomas. He would take the ferry to school and loved the simple way of life. He was a proud Alumni of the University of Notre Dame and University of California, Berkeley. He graduated in 1971 with honors, igniting his impressive career as an architect. His children love driving through town and seeing local businesses and residences he designed, a living legacy. You may recognize some of his work, such as the Bradenton Beach Pier, Tarpon Pointe Grill, GT Bray Recreation Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital expansion, The Quay and Encore Condominiums in Sarasota. His "labor of love" was renovating, then situating his office in the Monk building. He dedicated a large portion of his life to the art form of architecture. He also served his community in a variety of ways, including his political appointments and community service. He was an adjunct professor at Manatee Community College, long standing member of West Bradenton Rotary Club and part of the DeSoto crew, to name a few.On a personal note, Tom loved his football and never missed a Notre Dame game! He also enjoyed English soccer with his son-in-law, Lee. Anyone who knew Tom, knew not to call when Jeopardy was on! In his earlier years, Tom was known for his construction and carpentry skills. He loved snow skiing with family and friends, until that time he broke his ribs. He was a lover of good music and danced until the doors were closed. Tom was quite proud he earned the title "Captain Tom". He always enjoyed time on the water, sailing or speeding. It was a part of who he was.Most of all, Tom loved his family. He was extremely proud of each of their accomplishments. He was a strong, determined man with great intellect. He will be missed by those who knew him.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 2PM at Palma Sola Botanical Park 9800 17th Ave NW, Bradenton, FL 34209. (By the outdoor pavilion). With current restrictions due to Covid, please contact Tom's daughter, Kathy at baylissfam4@hotmail.com if you wish to attend and/or send flower arrangements.