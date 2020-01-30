Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Romeo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Parard Romeo; born in Bradenton, FL on November 12, 1957. Predeceased by her loving husband James (Jimbo) Romeo and her parents Gene and Eileen Parard. Josephine’s most precious and loyal fur child; Rufus, was by her side every moment in life from the day she adopted him as a puppy and stayed with her to the very end. Josephine is survived by her loving siblings - three sisters; Mary-Alice Carell of St. Petersburg, Fl, Rita (Richard) Wonders, and Kathy (Daniel) Chastain of Bradenton, Fl, as well as her one brother; William (Dorothy) Parard of Bradenton, Fl. Josephine is also survived by her five wonderful nieces; Jennifer Scalza of Haines City, Fl, Danielle Chastain of Bradenton, Fl, Eunice (Grant) Painter of Duniden, Fl, Tegan (Keith) Lawson of Palm Beach, Fl, Dawn (Scott) Cuobertson of Orlando, Fl, and two incredible nephews, William Parard of Bradenton, Fl, and David (Andrea) Tinsley of Tampa, Fl; as well as nine beautiful great nieces and nephews. Josephine loved to go fishing frequently with friends and family (and often taught her nieces and nephews and other children how to fish) as well as take trips to the casinos where she’d try her luck at the bright and colorful slots. She enjoyed going to Walt Disney World where she rode many rides and bought outfits and other collectables of her favorite Disney characters. Josephine retired from the Manatee School Board System where she worked from April 18,1990 to August 31, 2008. Her and her husband sold toys and other fun wares at the Palmetto Flea Market as well as the Red Barn in Bradenton, Fl for many years. They met and befriended many members of their own community as well as folks from all around the globe. She is and always will be forever loved and dearly missed by her family and wonderful friends. From Josephine to every one of us; “with love, this is ‘see ya later’ never ‘good-bye.’” A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Anna Maria Bayfront Beach; 310 North Bay Blvd, Bradenton Beach, Fl, 34216 from 2pm-4pm.



Josephine Parard Romeo; born in Bradenton, FL on November 12, 1957. Predeceased by her loving husband James (Jimbo) Romeo and her parents Gene and Eileen Parard. Josephine’s most precious and loyal fur child; Rufus, was by her side every moment in life from the day she adopted him as a puppy and stayed with her to the very end. Josephine is survived by her loving siblings - three sisters; Mary-Alice Carell of St. Petersburg, Fl, Rita (Richard) Wonders, and Kathy (Daniel) Chastain of Bradenton, Fl, as well as her one brother; William (Dorothy) Parard of Bradenton, Fl. Josephine is also survived by her five wonderful nieces; Jennifer Scalza of Haines City, Fl, Danielle Chastain of Bradenton, Fl, Eunice (Grant) Painter of Duniden, Fl, Tegan (Keith) Lawson of Palm Beach, Fl, Dawn (Scott) Cuobertson of Orlando, Fl, and two incredible nephews, William Parard of Bradenton, Fl, and David (Andrea) Tinsley of Tampa, Fl; as well as nine beautiful great nieces and nephews. Josephine loved to go fishing frequently with friends and family (and often taught her nieces and nephews and other children how to fish) as well as take trips to the casinos where she’d try her luck at the bright and colorful slots. She enjoyed going to Walt Disney World where she rode many rides and bought outfits and other collectables of her favorite Disney characters. Josephine retired from the Manatee School Board System where she worked from April 18,1990 to August 31, 2008. Her and her husband sold toys and other fun wares at the Palmetto Flea Market as well as the Red Barn in Bradenton, Fl for many years. They met and befriended many members of their own community as well as folks from all around the globe. She is and always will be forever loved and dearly missed by her family and wonderful friends. From Josephine to every one of us; “with love, this is ‘see ya later’ never ‘good-bye.’” A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Anna Maria Bayfront Beach; 310 North Bay Blvd, Bradenton Beach, Fl, 34216 from 2pm-4pm. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close