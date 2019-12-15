Joshua A. McCall Joshua McCall of Myakka City, FL gained his angel wings on November 26, 2019. Joshua was born on May 26 1985, Bradenton, FL. He is survived by: his son - Joel McCall, both of his parents - Deborah and Mark McCall, his brother - Shawn McCall all of Myakka City, FL. Both of his grandmothers - Lorraine DelValle of Bradenton, FL and Loretta Dunn of Sarasota, FL. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends. Everyone that knew him said the same thing: he was a kind and loving person, who would do anything for you! His laugh was contagious and his personality was always so sweet, kind and respectful. He will be missed by many! There will be a celebration of life in January 2020. The time, date and place will be announced later.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 15, 2019