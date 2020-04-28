Joyce A. Weinreich Joyce A. Weinreich, 80, died on April 25, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Palmetto, Florida. Joyce was born July 21, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Maurice and Bessie (Amundson) Schea. She spent much of her adult life in Prospect Heights and other western suburbs of Chicago, and for many years, she prepared tax returns for H&R Block. After retirement, she settled on Treasure Island, FL and was a long time member of the St. Petersburg and Pass-a-Grille Yacht Clubs. She was predeceased by her parents, by her husband, Charles R. Weinreich and by five brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister, Norma (Roy) Woodside, of Rushville, IL; daughter, Janice (Jim) Johnson; son, Bill Schwake; son, Mark (Kristy) Weinreich; and five grandchildren, Jay, Sofia, Emily, Isabella, and William. Private Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

