Joyce Adele Leonard Joyce Adele Leonard, 76, of Parrish, Florida, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Joyce was born and raised in Ybor City, Florida. She is a 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School in Tampa, FL. She was a member of the Charter Class of the University of South Florida, where she was President of her sorority, Tri SIS. Joyce moved to Parrish in 1970 and became a member of Parrish United Methodist Church. She worked for Manatee County School Board for 27 years as a Teacher's Assistant, Chapter One Reading Teacher, Home School Liaison and Director of the "Learning in Motion" school bus. She was the 1998 Manatee County School Related Employee of the Year. After retiring from the district, she worked for three years at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School as their Afterschool Director. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, David Leonard of Parrish; daughters; Joy Yanuzzelli (Brian) of Palmetto, FL and Jill Rohrer (Larry) of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law, Angie Leonard (Jon) of Wimauma, FL; grand-children; Josh (Kate), Skyler (Matt), Ryan (Gail), Landon and Aidan; and great-grandchildren; Jack, Ethan, Caroline and Savannah; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisca (Fernandez) and Joseph Carballal and son, Jon David Leonard. A "Celebration of Life" will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Parrish United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joyce Leonard to: Parrish United Methodist Youth Ministries 12180 US-301 Parrish, FL 34219.

