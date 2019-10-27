Joyce Ann Marquis Joyce Ann Marquis (nee Boulanger) of Errol NH and Bradenton Fl passed away on October 24 after a four-year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Joyce was born in Berlin NH on January 2,1952 to Maurice and Geraldine Boulanger. Joyce attended St. Regis Academy and graduated from Berlin High School in 1969. She lettered in softball, basketball and field hockey all four years. Joyce lived in Hillsboro NH for 25 years serving as a bank employee for the former Valley Bank. Joyce was instrumental in starting the Hillsboro Youth Athletic Association also serving as coach for the HYAA. Joyce served as athletic director for Hillsboro-Deering High School. Joyce became an official "Snowbird" in 2003 splitting her time between Errol NH and Bradenton Fl. She continued her athletic prowess and volunteerism by being enshrined in the Florida Shuffleboard Hall of Fame as well as serving on numerous shuffleboard committees. Joyce spent her summers at Lake Umbagog in Errol, kayaking on the Lake, Rapid River and many remote ponds in the area. She also organized and hosted many barbecues, card games and game playing at George Marquis' camp. Joyce is survived by her husband of 46 years Mike, her son Matt, wife Miah and grandson Jackson of Goffstown NH. Her son Tom, fiancée Alicia and grandchildren Bentley and Olivia of Concord, NH. Her mother Geraldine Boulanger and sister Aline Boucher of Berlin as well as a brother Gary and wife Teri of Manchester NH. A memorial service will be held next summer in Berlin. If interested donations may be made to the .

