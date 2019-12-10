Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Casper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Casper Joyce Casper, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, December 6, 2019. Joyce was lovingly in the care of Tidewell Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. She was born to the late Samuel Henry and Gladys Kembel in Dawson Springs, Kentucky on June 18, 1929. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Donald and her loving brothers, Charles Kimbel and Robert Kembel. She leaves her children; Darrel Ervin (Marsha) of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Christina Alexander, and Craig Ervin (Terry) of Bradenton, Florida; step-daughters; Donna Heath (Larry) and Patty Kuczewski (Walt) of Michigan; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and her fur-grandchild, Jasper. Joyce had many different career paths during her lifetime; medical secretary was her last position before retiring. Joyce and her late husband left Michigan in 1972 and enjoyed being residents of the Sarasota/Bradenton area for over 47 years. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons- Wiegand Chapel in Sarasota at 11 a.m. Private Service for internment at Sarasota National Cemetery will follow at 1 p.m. The family would like to request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

Joyce Casper Joyce Casper, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, December 6, 2019. Joyce was lovingly in the care of Tidewell Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. She was born to the late Samuel Henry and Gladys Kembel in Dawson Springs, Kentucky on June 18, 1929. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Donald and her loving brothers, Charles Kimbel and Robert Kembel. She leaves her children; Darrel Ervin (Marsha) of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Christina Alexander, and Craig Ervin (Terry) of Bradenton, Florida; step-daughters; Donna Heath (Larry) and Patty Kuczewski (Walt) of Michigan; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and her fur-grandchild, Jasper. Joyce had many different career paths during her lifetime; medical secretary was her last position before retiring. Joyce and her late husband left Michigan in 1972 and enjoyed being residents of the Sarasota/Bradenton area for over 47 years. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons- Wiegand Chapel in Sarasota at 11 a.m. Private Service for internment at Sarasota National Cemetery will follow at 1 p.m. The family would like to request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close