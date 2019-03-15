Joyce Donovan Joyce Donovan, 69, of Bradenton, Fla., passed March 8th, 2019. A young woman from Banbury, England, she migrated to the United States at 20 years old. She raised two children on her own and went back to school earning her Associate's Degree in Business. Joyce then went on to work for Credit Suisse First Boston for 20 years plus in New York City. Moving to Florida with her soul mate, Ronald J. Petraglia (now passed), Joyce went on to work for Waters Edge of Bradenton where her family grew in abundance. Survivors include her son, Peter Donovan; daughter, Debbie Donovan; son-in-law, Gene Steele; grand-children, Joslyn Price Donovan, Teresa Louise Donovan and Journey Simone Donovan all of Bronx, NY. We will forever miss our Queen Mum. Memorial Visitation will be 1PM-2PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2019