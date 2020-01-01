Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Visitation 6:00 PM Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Josephs Catholic Church 3100 26th St W Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Hurkman Mummert, of Bradenton transitioned to Heaven December 27, 2019 at the age of 92, she was born January 16, 1927 in Green bay WI. Joyce received a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education at Holy Family College in Manitowoc WI, and she earned a Masters Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at USF in Tampa FL. Joyce was an elementary educator, teaching 11 years in Ohio and Wisconsin. Moving to Florida in 1969, Joyce started a 21 year service to the School District of Manatee. Joyce was highly respected by her students, their parents, her colleagues and administration evidenced by the receipt of many heartfelt letters of appreciation. She was appointed to many special positions during her career, serving as a Master Teacher in the new open classroom setting, Curriculum Coordinator, Assistant Principal and Principal (Tillman and Abel Schools). She not only served her students directly but also participated in much curriculum development. In 1975 Joyce was invited to assist the Florida Department of Education to help establish the scope and sequence for mandated curriculum in the basic skill of problem solving. In 1976 she again worked for the FL DOE to develop the skills sequence on the Measurement Task Force. She was instrumental in developing the Environmental Science program in the county. In 1977 and 1979, she served on the panel of judges for the National Science Foundation, judging teacher submissions. After retiring, she enjoyed judging speech contests. Joyce was honored as the 1976 Manatee County Teacher of the Year, and she was also named Educator of the Year by her local Phi Delta Kappa Chapter. She was a charter member of the Manatee Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for excellence in woman educators. Joyce had a solid philosophy of education, stating that ‘teaching is creating an environment where learning takes place, establishing goals for instructing and evaluating each child and providing curriculum experiences that are child-centered.’ Joyce was the best friend, mother, colleague and neighbor that anyone could hope for. She was secure in her Catholic faith, knowledge and her ability to understand people always treating others as her equal. She was solid in her word and deed, and she was compassionate and generous with her time, words and money. In every area of her life, Joyce knew how to listen and strived to help people to see their own worth, or when necessary, she could gently help them to see needed improvement. Science and the Gulf of Mexico brought great pleasure to Joyce, and she was active in the Sarasota Outboard Club and the Sarasota Sail and Power Squadron. She is survived by daughters Mary Miller (Randy), Joanne Morris, Janice Taylor, Sandra Sparks (Bill), Kathryn Brondoni, Barbara Hurkman, Susan Brzostowski (Doug), a step-son Earl Mummert (Margaret), and a brother Chet Paul. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews in WI, CO and CA. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Laura J. (Parins) Pauls and Henry J. Pauls, her sisters Bette King, San Jose, CA and Mavis Patterson, Peshtigo WI, step-daughter Dee Jones, Cleveland, GA and a grandson, Sky Sparks, San Antonio TX. Sadly, she was also predeceased by Earl “Jeff” Mummert, her second husband who brought great joy and happiness to her later years. Visitation will be 6:00 PM Thursday January 2, 2020 at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. A funeral mass will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 3100 26th St W Bradenton, FL 34205. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

