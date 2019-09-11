JOYCE MAE PECHIN (BOSTIC) "REMEMBERED IN LOVE" JOYCE MAE PECHIN (BOSTIC), passed peacefully at home with her family on September 6, 2019. Preceded before her - husband, Kirk P. Pechin, twin sister, Joy M. Mayall, grandsons, Bryan Thibodeau and James Thorne, Jr. Survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Thibodeau, Joyce Ackles, Robin Thorne. Four grand-children, Danen Thibodeau (Holly), Alicia Ackles, Emily Thorne, and Robert K. Ackles (Kristin), six great-grandchildren, Cam'Ron Johnson, Nicholas Dickinson, James Thorne, Keyan Thorne, Kai Thorne and Caiden Thorne. nephews and nieces, Laurren and Janet Mayall and Edwin and Sue Mayall. Many cousins and friends. She was our LOVING Mother and the TRUE HEART of our family. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly! She Loved her Family and Bingo! Groover Funeral Home on September 12, 2019 at Noon at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. E. Ellenton, FL 34222.
