Joyce Mardell Stauffacher Brown Joyce Mardell Stauffacher Brown, 93, of Homes Beach, FL died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. Joyce was born on November 30, 1925, in South Bend, Indiana, and was raised in Monroe, Wisconsin. Her parents were Louis Bartlome Stauffacher and Florence Mae Dettweiler. Joyce was proud of her 100% Swiss heritage. She married Jerrold Bernard Brown in 1948 and they had celebrated their 65th anniversary when he passed away in 2013. Jerry's career with the CIA afforded them the opportunity to live overseas in Cyprus, Austria, Germany, Panama, and Okinawa, and to travel and vacation extensively during those assignments. Joyce was an avid golfer, bridge player, bird-watcher, hiker, camper, and world traveler. She and Jerry moved to Holmes Beach shortly after Jerry retired in 1980 and they were members of the Key Royale Golf Club and the Manatee County Audubon Society. Joyce is survived by her three children, Kathy Calvert (Rick) (Adamstown, Maryland), Sue Grove Ka (Harry) (Placentia, California), and David Brown (Norma) (Fairfax, Virginia); and her six grand-children, Casey, Laura, and Claire Calvert, and Lyndsey Grove Longo (Nick), Ryan, and Derek Grove.

