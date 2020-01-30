Joyce Purinton Cox Greene, 92 of Bradenton and Cashiers, NC, passed away January 25, 2020 at home peacefully with her family by her side. Joyce was born in Southampton, NY and moved with her family to Bradenton as a young child. She was predeceased by her mother Mildred Halsey Purinton; her father Horatio Purinton; brothers Robert Purinton, James Thomas Purinton, Julian Frank Carney; her first husband James O Cox, Jr.; and her second husband Brydon S Greene. She is survived by her four children Cynthia Cox Moore (James Pecoraro), Nancy Cox Harris (Burt), Steve Cox, Gary Cox (Shannon); stepdaughter Judith Phoenix; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Cashiers, NC at a later date. Special thanks to Dodie Kohn, her longtime caretaker and friend. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34235. Arrangements provided by Griffith-Cline Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 30, 2020