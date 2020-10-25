Juanita Benfield Branch
October 5, 1930 - October 15, 2020
Delaware, Ohio - Juanita Benfield Branch, age 90, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Delware, OH following an extended illness. The daughter of Ezekiel Matthew & Hattie Delilah (Whisnant) Benfield, she was born on October 5, 1930 in Morganton, NC. On November 4, 1948 she married Cecil Douglas Branch in Gaffney, SC. Together they shared 43 years of marriage before his passing in 1992.
Juanita moved to Hamilton, OH in 1951, and then to Bradenton, FL in 1955 where she lived for sixty-five years.For many years, she worked with her husband in their family business, Cecil Branch Auto Sales and later as an Administrative Assistant at Chapman & Assoc. in Sarasota. Juanita moved to Delaware, OH earlier this year to live near family. Her proudest accomplishments in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Mildred Branch Steele (Tom) of Wintergreen, VA, and Inez "Bunni" Branch Carroll (Tom) of Delaware, OH; son, Cecil Drew Branch of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Eric (Kate) Carroll, Matt (Jenny) Carroll, Sarah (Grey) Huston, and Tyler Branch; six great-grandchildren, Micah, Anna, Lucas, Norah, Case, and Rainey; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by her sisters and brothers: Sue Norris, Warner Benfield, Brownloe Benfield, Lela Whisnant, Sarah Benfield, Ruth Tallant, Jenny Nestor, Ola Braswell and Herbert Benfield.
The family would like to thank Bill Roberts for his love and devotion to Juanita for 20 years.
Her burial and Memorial service will be later next year in Forest Hill Cemetery, Morganton NC. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in her name to the charity of your choice
.