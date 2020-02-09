Juanita P. Ingham of Bradenton, Florida passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born on February 11, 1922, in Boston, Massachusetts. She was raised in Gloucester, Massachusetts and moved to Bradenton in 1982. She married William V. Ingham on December 20, 1947. Juanita was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She is survived by her nephew Keith G. Lyon (Victoria) of Haymarket, Virginia, her niece Meredith K. Lyon of Springfield, Illinois, and her grandniece Sara Keating of Springfield, Illinois. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, William Ingham; her sister-in-law Marjorie A. Lyon; her brother-in-law, Wolcott N. Lyon, Jr.; and her nephew Kent C. Lyon. Juanita is interred at Manasota Memorial Park. At her request, there are no services. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice on 26th Street, Bradenton.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020