Juanita Marie Bustin Juanita Marie Bustin was born in Oxford, FL on October 6, 1924, to Walter and Esther Hurst. She was the fifth of six children. Her siblings, Ruth, Vivian, Roy, Homer and Audrey predeceased Juanita as did her parents and husband, Percy Bustin. Nicky, as her family called her, died on November 24, 2019 after celebrating her 95th birthday on October 6, 2019 Juanita led a full, rich life. She served in the Navy during WWII, graduated from Stetson University on the GI bill and retired from the US Air Force after a 20 year career as a Major. Later in her life, Juanita went to nursing school and worked for eight years as a nurse. Juanita moved to Bradenton in 2002. She lived at the Shores, and more recently at Waters Edge. She attended Trinity Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. In addition to her nephew, COL (R) Larry R. Burnette, her nieces, Linda Hanson and Lisa Cook, Juanita is survived by many loving family members and friends. She requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Trinity Methodist Church, Waters Edge Foundation or a . A Memorial Service will be held in Memory Care at Waters Edge on 30th ST W in Bradenton, FL on December 7, 2019 at 2PM. Burial will be in Eatonton, GA. "She's an old soul with young eyes, a vintage heart, and a beautiful mind." Fly High, Aunt Nicky!

