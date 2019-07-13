Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Parrish Hinton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Parrish Hinton Juanita Parrish Hinton entered into her heavenly glory on Monday, July 8, 2019 with her devoted daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Colby Hayden Hinton in 2004. Juanita was born on March 20, 1924 in Parrish, FL and baptized at First Baptist Church of Parrish. She was a great-granddaughter of Crawford Parrish for whom the town of Parrish is named, and sister to Spencer O. Parrish, a former deacon at First Baptist Church of Parrish, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Richard Hinton (Gayle) of Warrenton, VA, her daughter, Sherrill Robertson (Joe) of Richmond, VA, her daughter, Colleen Hinton of Richmond, VA, her granddaughter, Kelly Hinton, of Kansas City, MO, and her sister, Eunice Parrish Moore, of Parrish, Florida. A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM at Fortner Cemetery on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM at First Baptist Church of Parrish, with retired pastor Bill Owens officiating. Following the service will be lunch and fellowship in the Sunday school building next to the church. The family invites donations to First Baptist Church of Parrish or flowers for the Celebration of Juanita's life.

Juanita Parrish Hinton Juanita Parrish Hinton entered into her heavenly glory on Monday, July 8, 2019 with her devoted daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Colby Hayden Hinton in 2004. Juanita was born on March 20, 1924 in Parrish, FL and baptized at First Baptist Church of Parrish. She was a great-granddaughter of Crawford Parrish for whom the town of Parrish is named, and sister to Spencer O. Parrish, a former deacon at First Baptist Church of Parrish, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Richard Hinton (Gayle) of Warrenton, VA, her daughter, Sherrill Robertson (Joe) of Richmond, VA, her daughter, Colleen Hinton of Richmond, VA, her granddaughter, Kelly Hinton, of Kansas City, MO, and her sister, Eunice Parrish Moore, of Parrish, Florida. A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM at Fortner Cemetery on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM at First Baptist Church of Parrish, with retired pastor Bill Owens officiating. Following the service will be lunch and fellowship in the Sunday school building next to the church. The family invites donations to First Baptist Church of Parrish or flowers for the Celebration of Juanita's life. Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close