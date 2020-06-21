Judith Ann Glenn Judith Ann Glenn of Bradenton passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. She was born to Norwood and Doris Perry on February 13, 1943 in Lima, Ohio. Mrs. Glenn was 77 years old. After graduating from Lima Senior High in 1960, she attended Lima Beauty Academy. Mrs. Glenn was a professional roller-skater and one of the top sellers for Combine Insurance in the state of Ohio. She was a member of the Bradenton Moose Lodge for 15 years and a caregiver in Sarasota. She found therapy and passion at the beach and loved the time she spent there. Those she left behind are people she loved the most and they will remember her as an amazing mother and grandmother. Anything she loved or was passionate about, she done with her whole heart and soul. She is survived by her children, Candy Jones (Isaac), Terrie Page (Fred), Jerry Alberding (Cindy) and Kennith Alberding; grandchildren, DeeAnna, Tina, and Brandon Moore, Tracy and Jeremy Tanner, Samuel and Kelly Miller, Sara and J.J. Garver, Tesla White, Joel Johns, Tyler Alberding, Tika Smith, Christopher and Jeffrey Detrick; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Alberding and brother, John "Butch" Glenn. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Making Memories Breast Cancer Foundation, 5481 Communications Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34240. Final arrangements were entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. To share fond memories or expressions of sympathy, please visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.