Judith Butts Egan, 83, passed away February 20, 2019, with her family by her side. Born Judith Ann Butts in West Palm Beach, Florida, Judie grew up in Delray Beach where she graduated from Seacrest High School. Her family owned Butts Farms in Boca Raton, and their produce was sent by train as far north as Boston. Later, her family donated farmland where Florida Atlantic University was built. Judie attended Meredith College in North Carolina where she studied fashion design. She worked in the banking industry in Miami and Jacksonville, Florida, where she met her future husband, Jack Egan. They started their family in Gainesville, FL, while Jack attended law school. Eventually they settled into their beach house on Anna Maria Island where they have enjoyed watching sunsets together for over 50 years. Judie enjoyed making local fare of coquina chowder, fried shiners, and sea grape daiquiris. She passed down her love for fishing to her daughters and grandchildren. Judie was a wonderful wife, loving mother, proud and generous grandmother. She loved to laugh and share her love and kindness with family and cherished friends. She leaves a legacy full of wonderful memories. Judie is preceded in death by her mother Jessie and her father Clarence Butts and sister Joyce Hatcher. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jack Egan, and their three daughters Shawn Blum (Marc) Longwood, FL, Erin Kosfeld (Scott) Anna Maria, FL, and Shea Nesbitt (Craig) Cedar Park, TX. She has six grandchildren, Logan and Trent Blum, Mackenzie and Mallory Kosfeld, Connor and Ryan Nesbitt and a covey of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Come celebrate a well lived life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 12:00-2:00pm in the Galleria at the Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave NW, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com Funeral Home Griffith Cline Funeral Home

