Judith M. Kaspar Judith M. Kaspar, 62, died on November 27, 2019 in M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas with her family at her bedside. After a last gift of giving eyesight to a stranger, she was cremated and returned home to Florida. Judy was born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of the late Dr. Noel T. and Nancy (Bishop) Maxson. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, caring and compassionate nurse, selfless volunteer, active member of P.E.O. and Delta Zeta, world traveler and so much more. Survived by her husband of 33 years, Algirdas, her three children, Kathryn, Andrew and James, as well as, her brothers, Robert and William Maxson with their families. Funeral Services will be held on December 21, 2019 at 11AM, in Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 12905 E. State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211. A Funeral procession following Mass will escort Judy to her final resting place in the Church's Memorial Garden for interment. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her memory to The Haven, 4405 DeSoto Road, Sarasota, FL 34235.

