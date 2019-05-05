Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Oster Cushman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Judith Oster Cushman Judith Oster Cushman, 83, Bradenton, Florida, died on the evening of March 26, 2019, after a short illness. Judith was born January 28, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts to Dr. and Mrs. Robert H. Oster. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, graduated from Friends School there and attended Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. Judith was married to Mortimer W. Cushman and moved with him and their family from Maryland to Wisconsin to Pennsylvania and back to Wisconsin on Madeline Island. In 1974, Judy returned to a family home in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, a town and place she loved from her first time there as a small child. She lived in Woods Hole and worked at the Oceanographic Institute until her move to Florida in 2004. For the past 15 years Judy resided in Bradenton, Florida, near her brother, Rush and many good friends at Perico Bay Club. Judy loved dogs and all animals, especially her own Sam; she loved the ocean, reading, traveling abroad, and spending time alone as well as with her many friends. She is remembered for her gentle nature, her quiet independence, and her firm resolve. Judith is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, R. Rush and Joan Oster, three children and six grandchildren: daughter, Brooke (Brendan Sullivan) of Pelham, Massachusetts and their children, Kyle and Cornelia; son, Jonathan (Jennifer Cobb) of Paris, Wisconsin and their children, Franklin and William; son, Stuart (Susan) of Fox Pointe, Wisconsin and their children, Charles and Robin. Survivors include also fond nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, Florida. Condolences to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

