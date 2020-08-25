Judy E VigeantNovember 17, 1943 - August 21, 2020Parrish, Florida - Judy Vigeant, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Judy was born in Key West, Florida on November 17, 1943 to Orville and Mary Etheridge. Judy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lucien and Bertha Quisenberry of Powderly, Kentucky, her paternal grandparents, Orville W. and Mary Etheridge of Parrish, Florida, and her parents, Orville and Mary Etheridge of Parrish, Florida.Judy lived her entire life in Parrish, FL. Having been born in Key West, FL while her father served in the Navy, she was considered a "conch". However, she really was one of the few Manatee County Natives.Judy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Parrish.She had served as a Cub Scout leader and 4-H leader when her children were young.Judy retired from Farm Service Agency in 2010, after 20 +years of service. She served as a program technician.Judy, known to many as "Juju" was a great daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. Nothing made Judy happier than spending time with her family. When we were all able to get together, she was her happiest.She is survived by her children; Clay (Lauri) Kinslow of Sebring, FL; Paige Oviatt of Bradenton, FL; and Eric Kinslow of Palmetto, FL. Her long time companion of 24+ years, Sam Gross, and her sister, Beverly (Brian) Bennett of Palmetto, FL. Also her grandchildren; Anslee Kinslow, Ian Oviatt, Wyatt Kinslow, Patrin Kinslow and Dylan Oviatt. A niece, Brooke Bennett, a nephew, Bradley (Ashley) Bennett and many cousins.A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 from 6-8PM at Griffith & Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave West Bradenton. Masks will be required. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:00AM at Parrish Cemetery, 12305 Parrish Cemetery Rd., Parrish, Florida.