Judy Louise Dunn Judy Louise Dunn, born in Vancouver, WA, lived in Palmetto, FL passed peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by Lee (Bo) Dunn, her husband and best friend of 39 years, also by step-son, Jerry Gingery (Leslie) of Dwight, IL, son, Robert Gingery (Laurie) of Ontario, Canada, daughter, Tammy Strope (Mike) of Palmetto, and son, Charles Barbee (Denise) of Palmetto, FL. Judy was "Grandma" to nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie Riddell and daughter, Deidre Decker. Judy had a knack for singing and greatly enjoyed sharing her talent over the years with fellow VFW members during Karaoke nights. Judy was a very private person and so to honor her wishes no public service will be held.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 7, 2019