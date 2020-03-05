Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jule Ann Miller McRae. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jule Ann Miller McRae Jule Ann Miller McRae, born January 5, 1930 passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 90. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to William F and Vera Brickner Miller. Jule met the love of her life, John G. McRae on a blind date with some college friends. They were married for 68 years and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in the town of Kiefersfelden in Bavaria, Germany. All their children and grandchildren were in attendance. Throughout their life they lived in Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware and Florida. John and Jule loved traveling the world and enjoyed visiting and traveling with friends in Thailand, Venezuela, and tracing family history across Germany, Scotland and Norway. They also spent many years adventuring in their travel trailer across the USA along with visiting with their children and grandchildren in Alabama, Ohio, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia and Maine. A consummate volunteer, Jule gave of her time, energy and talents to many organizations from PTA, school boards, Girl Scouts, band organizations, garden clubs, and churches. Gardening was her passion and she spent many happy hours creating beautiful gardens. She was a member of garden clubs in Ohio, Delaware and Florida. Her home in Florida was affectionately known as "Jule's Jungle." She often was a judge for juried garden shows and was a member and treasurer of the Manatee River County Garden Club. Painting, silver jewelry making, decorating, designing clothes, and floral arranging were just some of her many talents. Jule and John both were graduates of the Methodist Church Clown College and spent many hours volunteering in clown ministry. In 1996 Jule was awarded the national HCA Humanitarian Award from Founder Dr. Thomas Frist for her clown ministry at Blake Medical Center. Known as "Oma," Jule was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed dearly by her beloved family. Jule is survived by her children; Anne Wrede (Richard), Elizabeth McFarland (James), John B. McRae (Karen), Denise Hudak (James) and Cynthia Mayle (Keith); her grand- children; Catherine Wrede, Kelly McFarland, Lindsey McFarland Howarth (Michael), Charles McRae, Bonnie McRae, Audrey Hudak; and her great-grandsons; Wesley Howarth and Bryce Howarth. Jule can be remembered through a donation to the Palma Sola Botanical Gardens, a tranquil place where we can always remember her love for exotic plants and gardening (9800 17th Avenue, W Bradenton, FL 34209 https://palmasolabp. org/ ). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10AM at Freedom Village in Bradenton, 6406 21st Avenue West Bradenton, FL 34209.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 5, 2020

