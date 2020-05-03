June Gochaian June Gochaian, 94, of Palmetto, FL passed away on April 29, 2020. June was born in Detroit Michigan to William and Agnes Hass. June was a nurse for most of her life who was known for her compassion and enjoy spending time with her family. She was member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and in the Women Guild and Women's Club in Palmetto. June is survived by loving husband of 50 years, Andrew Gocharian; daughters; June Pozzi and Margaret Spasich and a host of other family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 4-6PM with a Service the next day Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11AM with a Visitation beginning at 10AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto FL 34221. www.Skywaymemorial. com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store