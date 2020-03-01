June Leeman June Leeman, 83, a resident of Bradenton, (formerly Ellenton) FL passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. June was born May 26, 1936 in Akron, OH to Wiley and Edna Caudill. She earned her music teaching degree from University of Akron. June enjoyed gardening, participating in League of Women voters, water color painting and playing classical piano with a dash of ragtime. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 45 years Charles (Chuck) Leeman and her first husband, Richard Mayer. June is survived by her sister, Valerie Fulton (Hal), five children; Richard Mayer, Jr., Tamerah Mayer (Mike), Debra Mayer Scheibe, Sandra Moffitt (Phil), Susan Williams (Christopher) and five grandchildren; Ryan Mayer, Elizabeth Scheibe, Emily Scheibe, Cathryn Moffitt and Sara Moffitt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2020