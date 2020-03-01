Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Odell Mayer (Caudill) Leeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Leeman June Leeman, 83, a resident of Bradenton, (formerly Ellenton) FL passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. June was born May 26, 1936 in Akron, OH to Wiley and Edna Caudill. She earned her music teaching degree from University of Akron. June enjoyed gardening, participating in League of Women voters, water color painting and playing classical piano with a dash of ragtime. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 45 years Charles (Chuck) Leeman and her first husband, Richard Mayer. June is survived by her sister, Valerie Fulton (Hal), five children; Richard Mayer, Jr., Tamerah Mayer (Mike), Debra Mayer Scheibe, Sandra Moffitt (Phil), Susan Williams (Christopher) and five grandchildren; Ryan Mayer, Elizabeth Scheibe, Emily Scheibe, Cathryn Moffitt and Sara Moffitt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

June Leeman June Leeman, 83, a resident of Bradenton, (formerly Ellenton) FL passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. June was born May 26, 1936 in Akron, OH to Wiley and Edna Caudill. She earned her music teaching degree from University of Akron. June enjoyed gardening, participating in League of Women voters, water color painting and playing classical piano with a dash of ragtime. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 45 years Charles (Chuck) Leeman and her first husband, Richard Mayer. June is survived by her sister, Valerie Fulton (Hal), five children; Richard Mayer, Jr., Tamerah Mayer (Mike), Debra Mayer Scheibe, Sandra Moffitt (Phil), Susan Williams (Christopher) and five grandchildren; Ryan Mayer, Elizabeth Scheibe, Emily Scheibe, Cathryn Moffitt and Sara Moffitt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close