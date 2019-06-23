Justin Darol Burchett "Darol" age 37, of Bradenton, FL passed into eternity to be with his Dad, James Burchett for Father's Day: June 14th 2019. Darol had a smile that could light up a room and his happy heart was contagious. Darol was an artist, poet, ray of Sunshine, brother, son, uncle and friend. He was an inspiration and will be missed immensely by those who knew and loved him. Darol attended Easter Seals of South West Florida and was well loved by his peers and staff members. Darol is survived by his mother, Mary Burchett; siblings, Vickie Napier, Anya Mote, Damon Boyer, Jason Adams, Daron Burchett and Dalon Burchett and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at 6PM at Groover Funeral Home: 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton, FL 34222 To share a memory, directions to the service, or to send flowers please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ellenton-fl/justin-burchett-8745891. In lieu of flowers please go to make a donation to Easter Seals in Darol's name.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 23, 2019