Justin L. Jackson Justin L. Jackson, age 43, entered into rest on March 1, 2019. Chief Petty Officer Jackson served his country in the US Coast Guard for 20 years and was a veteran firefighter for the Cedar Hammock Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Danielle; two sons, Braun and Gage; mother, Deb; brother, Jake (Abby); two nieces, Daisy and Willow. A Celebration of his Life will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11AM at Groover Funeral Home at 1400 36th Ave East in Ellenton, Florida, where there will be a gathering of family and friends after the service. For more information please go to www.groover-funeral- home.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
