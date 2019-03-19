Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Barth. View Sign

Karen Ann Barth Karen won her thirteen-year battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord on February, 19, 2019. She was born Aug 4th, 1966 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Karen is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert Barth; her step - dad, Roy W. Davis Sr., of Melbourne, FL.; the late Kathleen Ann Russ; mother-in-law, Carol M. Manning; father-in-law, Paul M. Manning; sister-in-law, Suzy Brassil; step-sons, Garrett M. Barth and Brandon M. Pyle; half-brothers, Brian Davis (Palm Bay, FL), Wayne Davis (Palm Bay, FL); step - brother, Roy "Buddy" Davis Jr., (Tennessee); step-sister, Carol Davis (South Carolina) and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Karen's Celebration of Life will take place at The Bridge Church of Bradenton on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 11AM, 4000 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make an online donation to the Healing Rooms of Manatee at

Karen Ann Barth Karen won her thirteen-year battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord on February, 19, 2019. She was born Aug 4th, 1966 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Karen is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert Barth; her step - dad, Roy W. Davis Sr., of Melbourne, FL.; the late Kathleen Ann Russ; mother-in-law, Carol M. Manning; father-in-law, Paul M. Manning; sister-in-law, Suzy Brassil; step-sons, Garrett M. Barth and Brandon M. Pyle; half-brothers, Brian Davis (Palm Bay, FL), Wayne Davis (Palm Bay, FL); step - brother, Roy "Buddy" Davis Jr., (Tennessee); step-sister, Carol Davis (South Carolina) and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Karen's Celebration of Life will take place at The Bridge Church of Bradenton on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 11AM, 4000 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make an online donation to the Healing Rooms of Manatee at www.healingroomsofmanatee.org Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close