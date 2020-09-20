Karen Claycomb

May 18, 1961 - September 14, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Karen Sue Claycomb, died on September 14, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Born on May 18, 1961, in South Bend, Indiana, she was the fifth of six children of William J. and Lois M. Claycomb. Following graduation from Clay High School in South Bend, Karen spent her professional life working as a certified opthalmic technician, first at The South Bend Clinic and then, following her relocation to Florida in the 1980s, in New Port Richey; for more than twenty years at West Coast Eye Center in North Ft. Myers; and finally at Eye Associates in Bradenton. In 2010, Karen participated in a humanitarian mission to assist with eye surgeries in Haiti following the devastating earthquake there. She married Eric Romine, the love of her life and companion of more than twenty years, on October 13, 2018, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, a place where they loved the island life.

In addition to her husband Eric, Karen is survived by her mother, Lois Claycomb, of Bradenton, Florida; her sister, Linda (Stephane) De Roche, Dover, Delaware; and her three brothers; William R. (Vicky), South Bend, Indiana; David A., Onalaska, Texas; and Kenneth L. (Debra), Bradenton, Florida. She was predeceased by her father and her sister, Nancy Claycomb. Karen also leaves behind four nieces; Christina Poszgai, South Bend, Indiana; Tonya Kuhl, Warsaw, Indiana; Ashley Claycomb, South Bend, Indiana; and Jessica Claycomb, Houston, Texas; and a nephew, Shane Claycomb, North Ft. Myers, Florida; and several great nieces and nephews as well as her comfort dog Jake.

The family plans a Celebration of Karen's Life at a later date, following her cremation.





