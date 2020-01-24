Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elizabeth Dean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Elizabeth Dean Karen Elizabeth Dean died peacefully January 19, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Karen was born May 15, 1966, she grew up in Chevy Chase, MD and graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Salisbury University. Karen moved to Florida in 2013. Karen was predeceased by her father, John P. Dean of Chevy Chase, MD and Bradenton, FL; she is survived by her mother, Shirley Rush Dean of Chevy Chase, MD and Bradenton, FL; her brother and sister-inlaw, John W. (Stephanie) Dean of Hanover, MD; her aunt, Lois Dean of Chevy Chase, MD; her aunt and uncle, Nancy and Ike Brown of Gaithersburg, MD, and many cousins. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Those who knew and loved Karen are aware that she struggled for much of her adult life with mental illness. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness ( https://www.nami . org/About-NAMI). Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 24, 2020

