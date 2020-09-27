Karen L. Sitkowski
August 18, 1971 - September 14, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Karen Lynn Sitkowski, age 49 of Bradenton,FL, passed away in her fiance's, Arlindo Oliveira, arms on September 14th 2020.
She was born on August 18, 1971 in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Karen was a gentle soul filled with love and full of life to all that knew her, both family and friends.
A devoted mother of Grace Sitkowski, of Auburn, Massachusetts, loving daughter of dad Stan Larson, of Rochdale, Massachusetts, loving sister of Kristina Dobberpuhl, of Hudson, Massachusetts.
Karen's life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God forgave you in "Christ"
Karen is now reunited with her loving mother Elizabeth Larson.
Karen Sitkowski will always be loved.
Private services were held at Shannon Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com