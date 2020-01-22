Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lee Bailey. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, PA 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-746-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Lee Bailey went to be with the Lord on Friday the 17th of January after losing a long battle with cancer. Karen was born on September 25th, 1941 in Martinsburg, WV, moving to Bradenton in August 1944, where she was a lifelong resident. She worked for 20 years at L-3 Communications and another 19 years at General Dynamics before her retirement. Karen loved the outdoors and spending her time fishing on the lake for bass and bluegills. Karen cared immensely for her family and friends and was fiercely devoted to them throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents Gilford and Margaret Bailey, her brother James Bailey, and Nephew Darby Bailey. She is survived by her lifelong friend Shirley Smith, brother Paul (Verdye) Bailey, sister Margaret Apple-Jones, niece Dallas (Bobby) Moss, nephews Kevin (Lisa) Bailey and Dana Hagan, three grand nephews Robert Moss III, Tyler and Liam Bailey, three grand nieces Bailey Moss, Daphne, Brinleigh Bailey, and good friend Barbara Smoker and many other friends. On Thursday, January 23rd a Graveside Service will be held at Skyway Memorial Park at 11am, officiated by Pastor Phillip Hamm of First Baptist Church of Palmetto. In lieu of flowers Karen and her family would appreciate donations to the Southeast Guide Dogs Inc. of Manatee County. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences may be made at



