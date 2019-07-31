Karen S. Butterworth 1953 2019 Karen S. Butterworth, 66, of Palmetto, FL (formerly of Philipsburg, PA) passed away July 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House, Ellenton, FL. Born February 2, 1953 in Pontiac, MI, she was the daughter of the late George Sr., & Anna Neidrick. Karen was a 1971 graduate of Pontiac Northern High School. She married Robert (Bob) V. Butterworth on April 17, 1976, who passed away March 3, 2007. Her lifelong passion was training and showing dogs, especially Pembroke Welsh Corgis. She was an active member of the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg, where she was a trainer. Karen is survived by a daughter, Nicole Force and her husband, Jim, of West Decatur, PA; two brothers: George Neidrick of Drifting, PA, and Roger Neidrick and his wife, Regina, of Chambersburg, PA; and her beloved Corgi, Gracie. A Memorial Service will be held in Palmetto, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or online at: https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 31, 2019