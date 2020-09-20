Karen Sue (Odum) Goro
August 21, 1945 - September 12, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Karen Sue (Odum) Goro, our "Gigi", of Bradenton, FL, passed away on September 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL after a tough fight with several illnesses. Originally from Chicago, IL, she was born on August 21, 1945. She was the third child of Thomas Offa Odum and Grace Byrley Odum.
She is survived by her other two loving brothers; Thomas Odum and Terry Odum both of Texas. When Karen was a child, she was on "This Is Your Life" in 1956, as she was in LaRabida Children's Hospital for 5 months with rheumatic fever. She lived in Texas and California and modeled in her youth. Karen married her childhood sweetheart, Ronald Goro and had two children; Tamara Grace Sanford and Tina Lynn Goro. Though engaged three times after divorcing Ron, she never remarried and spent her final years living with her daughter, Tamara in Bradenton, FL.
She loved her family, gardening, cigarettes, chocolate and rum and coke. Karen's spirit and spunk will be missed. She cared deeply for those she loved and her friends and work. She worked full time at Dick, Johnson & Jefferson Insurance until her 73rd year. She was a multi-million dollar real estate salesperson in the 70's and once opened her own restaurant, The Secret Garden, in Saginaw, TX. Gigi will be missed by all who knew her.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Tina, her spouse, Steve Vasbinder and four grandchildren, Claire Vasbinder, Charles Vasbinder, John Randall Sanford and Jacob Sanford. She is meeting her parents, her brother, Teddy and her daughter, Tamara Grace, and dog Lance in Heaven.
We will be arranging for a Memorial in her honor in the coming weeks. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com