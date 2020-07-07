Karen Sue Swatzell February 27, 1952- July 1, 2020 Karen Sue Swatzell, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. A resident of Jesup, Georgia for the past three years and a former resident of Bradenton, Florida for nearly fifty years, Karen was born on February 27, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ludwig Paul Krause, Jr. and Gwendolyn Ann Minister Krause. She relocated frequently in her younger years as part of a military family and spent a great deal of her childhood in Germany and Fort Riley, Kansas. Karen worked as a nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton for many years and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and her beloved canine companion, Boo. In addition to her parents, her husband, William Joseph Swatzell and her sister, Linda Krause, both preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Donald Ray Couch of Jesup, Georgia; daughter, Evelyn Nicole Bacchus and husband, Brian of Lexington, Kentucky; sister, Cheryl Marie Krause of Resaca, Georgia; brother, Donald G. Krause and wife, Patricia of Bradenton, Florida and grandchildren, Miranda Tayler Fields, Danny Calin Couch, Tori Madison Fields, Jeremy Ryan Bacchus, McKayley Lynn Couch and Alyssa Ray Couch. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive. Private memorial services will be held at a later date and Karen's cremated remains will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Sarasota National Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com
