Karen T. Cervetto Karen T. Cervetto, 63, Bradenton, FL passed away June 28, 2019. Born in Manhattan, NY she moved to Bradenton in 1997 from Clifton, NJ. Predeceased by her father, James and one brother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Arnold; sons, Arnold, III and Lawrence; parents, Bridie and Larry Budz and ten brothers and sisters. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 2, 2019