Karin Irene Tupin Karin I. Tupin, 76, of Bradenton, FL went to be with the Lord May 8, 2019. She was born in Burnham, Maine, and lived most of her life in Bradenton She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother. She was a kind and loving soul with a generous heart who cherished her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis L. Tupin, sons-in-law, Herbert Grimes and Kevin Hall, grandchildren, Jerry Haney II and Laura Hall, and sister, Sherry Hart. She is survived by four daughters, Regina (Jerry) Haney, Cynthia (Herbert) Grimes, Kathe (Mike) Fannon, Frankie (Paul) Amato; sisters Gail Krieger and Jackie Wheeler; grandchildren, Michael Haney, Eric Grimes, Brian Grimes, Catherine Kelbaugh, Katie Tupin, Kevin Hall, Thomas Hall, Krystle Fannon; and ten great- grandchildren. There will be a joint Service with her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, at 2:30PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:30PM at the pavilion next to Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W, Cortez, FL. Covered dishes are welcomed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, designated "In Memory of Karin Tupin".

