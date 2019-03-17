Karl L. Kopczynski, 54, of Bradenton passed away on March 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at Shannon Funeral Home, Town Chapel, Thur. March 21 from 6p-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Fri. March 22, at Our Lady of Angels Church, Lakewood Ranch at 9:30am with internment at Mansion Memorial Park following service. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneraalhomes.com
