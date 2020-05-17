Katharine Moore McFaddin Warren Katharine Moore McFaddin Warren, 85, of Ocala, Florida, went home to her Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas to the late Bernard and Helen Moore. She grew up in Bradenton, Florida. She graduated high school from Manatee County High School and the University of Florida in Gainesville with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She loved sewing and baking for her family, especially when she would spend hours making her special treat "Orange Goodie Rolls". She had a deep love of cats and her constant companion, miniature dachshund Gracie. Katharine married her high school sweetheart, Ronald McFaddin in 1955 and raised their two children together. Later in her life she married Rev. Harvard Warren in Bradenton, FL. They shared nearly 17 years of happy marriage until his passing in 2018. She is survived by her children; David M. McFaddin, MD (Lynda) of Ocala, FL and Laurie McFaddin Jones (Greg) of Beavercreek, OH; grandchildren; Steven Kirby (girlfriend, Jessica Bullard), of Plant City, FL, Sarah Kirby (fiance, Jordan Laurin), of Kettering, OH, Michael McFaddin and Stephanie Folkman (Edward) of Ocala, FL. She is also survived by her step-children; Pam Schocke, Donna Huertas, and David Warren. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held with immediate family only in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Katharine's name to Lifeline Cat Rescue and Network in Dayton, Ohio at Paypal: mamatosix@hotmail.com



