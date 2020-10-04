KATHARINE WARD
October 17, 1943 - September 23, 2020
KEY WEST, Florida - Katharine "Kathy" Stubbs Ward, professional quilter and certified quilt show judge, passed away early Wednesday in the Key West, Florida hospital with congestive heart failure. She was 76 years old and a lifelong resident of the Sunshine State.
After graduating from Manatee High School in Bradenton, FL, Kathy majored in fashion merchandising at Florida State University. Her brief career in retail was unsatisfying so she went back to Florida State to earn a Master's degree in Social Work. She became a social worker for the State of Florida and continued to work in that field for fifteen years, primarily in Palm Beach County.
Kathy had worked with fabrics since she was young and always had an artistic bent. She combined these interests and dove full-time into quilting, taking her first class in 1985, teaching her first class in 1986 and ultimately becoming a judge certified by the National Quilting Association in 1991. She garnered many honors from the quilting world, including becoming president of the National Quilting Association, being named a Superior Threads Educator and winning awards for her own work, which focused on stunning art quilts and wearable art rather than traditional quilts. She was involved with and served as a show judge for many quilting guilds, particularly Palm Beach County Quilters' Guild, Gold Coast Quilters' Guild, the Suncoast Quilting Circle, as well as many others around the country. She was also an active member of the Paradise Quilt Guild in the Lower Florida Keys. One of the highlights of Kathy's career came in 1996 when Professional Quilter Magazine named her Teacher of the Year.
Quilting was only one of Kathy's interests. She was incredibly involved in civic organizations, serving as an active member of P.E.O., a volunteer at The Berry Bucket and in 1988-89 President of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches. At St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, she volunteered whenever and wherever she was needed, most recently in the altar guild. She is currently a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Key West, Florida. She was also a lifelong reader who read more books in a single week than most of us can name, loving mystery novels in particular as well as all sorts of non-fiction. She enjoyed traveling the world, too, visiting England, Europe and Egypt before she was married, and then with her husband, Gerry: China, Great Britain, Europe, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and countless other countries. She never failed to send postcards from every destination, surprising her delighted nieces and nephews again and again. One of her favorite pastimes was to go "shelling" with them when they were in town, and her joy when finding perfect shells was contagious.
Kathy Ward is survived by her husband, Gerald Morgan Ward, of Key West, FL, her brother, Sidney A. Stubbs, Jr. and sister-in-law, Annette M. Stubbs, of North Palm Beach, FL, her sister, Dot Ann Erickson, of Bradenton, FL, and is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Hale Stubbs. She is also survived by her nieces, Cherilee Erickson, of Bradenton, FL, Michelle Erickson Shipley, of Jacksonville, FL, Melanie Chitwood, of Lancaster, SC, Natalie Isaac, of Oklahoma, and her nephew, Scott M. Stubbs of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by ten grand nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held once the world calms down and we are allowed to gather and properly honor her memory. (Most likely at St. Mark's Episcopal in Palm Beach Gardens late in the first quarter of 2021.) Anyone who is interested is invited to contribute to their own church or the Key West Art and Historical Society. (https://www.kwahs.org/support/donation-form
)