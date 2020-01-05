Katherine L. Ponto Katherine L. Ponto, 83, Bradenton, FL died December 28, 2019. Born in Oakland City, Indiana, she moved to Bradenton in 1980 from Greenwood, Indiana. She attended the First Church of the Nazarene and was a faithful servant to the Lord. She is survived by son, Rick (Chris) of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Susan Rehmani of Bradenton, FL; granddaughter, Jordan McDaniel (Chad); brothers; Gordon Ross (Connie), Michael Ross (Diana). Memorial Service will be at First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 AM. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd St. W Bradenton, FL is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept, 6055 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 5, 2020