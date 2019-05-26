Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Joan McDonald On January 23, 2019, Katherine Joan McDonald (Kathy) of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Queens, New York, passed away. Kathy is the beloved daughter of Joan E. McDonald and the late Daniel D. McDonald; dearest sister of Donald B. and Michael D. McDonald. Cherished aunt of Christine Chaputian and Michael P. McDonald; adoring great-aunt of Owen, Vivian, and Jack Robert. Katherine's entire professional career was spent in the Juvenile Justice field helping teenagers requiring rehabilitation. Kathy was a very special lady and all that knew her will cherish her memory. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Rita's R.C. Church, Long Island City, New York with two of Kathy's dear friends and former classmates playing the organ and singing her favorite hymns during Mass. Interment took place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, New York.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2019

