Katherine Neaves
1968 - 2020
Katherine Neaves
October 27, 1968 - October 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Katherine Eileen Neaves, age 52, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Katherine was born on October 27, 1968, in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late Elizabeth C. Hussey and the late John P Hussey.
Katie is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Michael Neaves; the two married April 3, 1999, in Chesapeake, VA. She also leaves behind her two daughters; Rachael and Jennifer, her in-laws, Dick and Alice Neaves, her aunt and uncle, Diana and David Brandenburg, and five grandchildren who will forever cherish her memory.
Katie loved working out and spending time with her precious Allycat, who she loved more than she loved herself.
Katie's bright smile and gentle kindness was truly contagious. Always kind and compassionate towards others, she was such a joy to be around. She worked so hard, from such a young age, having two jobs most of her life. Katie was fiercely loyal to her friends and family and was a great role model to so many. Her loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate Katie's life Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2:00 to 6:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

October 29, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Herrick
October 29, 2020
Bob and I are completely heartbroken for. Michael Alice and Dick. David and Diana. Katie. Was just the most thoughtful and caring person and a true. Daughter to our good friends and neighbors. Dick and Alice ! All will miss her wonderful smile. And kindness. Hoping. Time heals your broken hearts.
Much love. Sharon and bob
Sharon and bob herrick
Friend
October 29, 2020
I live next door to Katie and Mike and Katie was truly my best friend. As everyone has said she had the best smile, sense of humor and was always there for anyone who needed anything. I will miss her with all my heart. I know you are back with your Mom and Dad. Love you Katie ❤
Nancy & Dave Stempowski
Friend
October 29, 2020
Katie was such a wonderful friend, I feel extremely lucky to have had the privilege to be her hairdresser for many years. I will miss her dearly and our great conversations her smile & laugh will always be in my heart. I always looked forward to our appointments together. I pray God will hold her family close. Sincerely Kristine Dimick
Kristine Dimick
Friend
October 29, 2020
I knew Katie through her friend/ coworker Faith, I am saddened by her loss and the pain her family and friends are going through. My heart truly breaks for them!
She had such a beautiful smile and big heart, I am sad that I will never see her again.
Hope
Hope Thomas
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Katie was so kind. Always had a smile for you. Katie will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
Ken Tison
Friend
October 29, 2020
Awe mike and Family, im truly sorry. I pray for peace and comfort for all. If i can do ANYTHING, please ask. Love you
christina seitz
Friend
