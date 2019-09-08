Kathleen Elizabeth MacMunn was born October 17, 1964 in St. Petersburg, Florida to her parents Grady and Barbara McCarty. She valued family and time spent with them. She was a hardworker who loved helping others as she never met a stranger. Kathleen had a love for Motorcycles and animals. She loved listening to rock and roll and was deemed the "Betty Crocker of the hood" as she was one of the best cooks around. Kathleen was the founder and owner of Kat's Cleaning Service. She leaves most cherishing memories to her husband Jon; daughter Haleyann, sons Devin Burke and Jon MacMunn Jr.; grandson Aiden and mother Barbara McCarty. Services will be announced at a later time. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 8, 2019