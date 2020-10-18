Kathleen Jackson

June 12, 1923 - September 11, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Kathleen (Kay) Jackson passed away peacefully at 97 years of age on September 11, 2020 a few weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. She was born to Adessa and Lee Swingley in Dixon, Illinois on June 12, 1923. Her father was a veterinarian, and she spent her childhood living on a farm with her parents and lots of animals. Her deep love of dogs was everlasting.

Kathleen was a bright, outgoing, kind, spirited woman with a great sense of humor that she retained all her life. After high school, Kathleen went on to study Home Economics and Child Development at The University of Illinois. While there, a graduate teaching assistant in chemistry noticed her and began to ask her out. She fell in love with this graduate student, William (Bill) Jackson, and in 1943, they were married. Their marriage lasted for 66 years.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Evelyn, her husband, William G. Jackson; her son, Lee Jackson, and her son-in-law, George Gray. She leaves behind her daughter, Elizabeth Gray, sisters-in-law, Ann Jackson Wood and Thelma Jackson, daughter-in-law, Sally Jackson, grandchildren, Josh Gray, Nicole Gray, Jeremy Jackson, Lee Jackson; and great grandchildren, Tyler Jackson, Fox Jackson, Blake Gray, Jayden Gray, and Hayley Jackson.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Muskegon in summer 2021 or whenever the COVID pandemic ends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

*the Bill and Kay Jackson Annis Water Resources Fund (held at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County: 425 W. Western Avenue, Suite 200, Muskegon, MI 49440)

*NATES Honor Animal Rescue: 8437 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton, Florida 34201

*Tidewell Hospice: 3355 26th Street, Bradenton, Florida 34205

*William G. Jackson Research and Education Vessel Fund (held at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County)





