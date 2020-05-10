Kathy G. Thomas Kathy G. Thomas, 60, went home to be with God on May 4, 2020. She was born November 9, 1959 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Neil and Nina (Grim) Hoopingarner. Kathy came to Manatee County in 1966 from Fort Wayne. She formerly attended the Methodist Church in Ellenton, FL but later moved to Christian Retreat. Before becoming a stay-at-home mom, Kathy completed a certificate in Early Childhood Education and enjoyed caring for the children. She also enjoyed antiquing, going to the beach, yard sales and flea markets, but more than anything, she loved children, her own or others. Kathy was the rock of her family. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Steven; daughters; Stephanie and Kelsey Thomas; siblings; Debbie Leonard and her husband, John; Keith Hoopingarner and his wife, Bitsy; and Sheryl Thomas and her husband, Don. Visitation and Graveside services will be private. Interment will be with her many family members at the Gillette Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to be announced for both Kathy and her father who passed just three weeks ago. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's honor to the Underdog Rescue online at https://underdogrescueofflorida.com/. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.