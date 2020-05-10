Kathy G. Thomas
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy G. Thomas Kathy G. Thomas, 60, went home to be with God on May 4, 2020. She was born November 9, 1959 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Neil and Nina (Grim) Hoopingarner. Kathy came to Manatee County in 1966 from Fort Wayne. She formerly attended the Methodist Church in Ellenton, FL but later moved to Christian Retreat. Before becoming a stay-at-home mom, Kathy completed a certificate in Early Childhood Education and enjoyed caring for the children. She also enjoyed antiquing, going to the beach, yard sales and flea markets, but more than anything, she loved children, her own or others. Kathy was the rock of her family. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Steven; daughters; Stephanie and Kelsey Thomas; siblings; Debbie Leonard and her husband, John; Keith Hoopingarner and his wife, Bitsy; and Sheryl Thomas and her husband, Don. Visitation and Graveside services will be private. Interment will be with her many family members at the Gillette Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to be announced for both Kathy and her father who passed just three weeks ago. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's honor to the Underdog Rescue online at https://underdogrescueofflorida.com/. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Gillette Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved