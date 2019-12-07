KATHY J. TRESSLER Kathy J. Tressler, 64, of Bradenton, Florida was called home on December 5, 2019. Born in Ogden Hosp. Elmira, NY. Moved to Anna Maria Island in 1972. Kathy previously worked at Marshalls in Bradenton, FL. Westside Funeral Home is in charge of her Cremation. Celebration of Life will be held in January. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Tressler and Shirley M. Coud, and brothers; Robert L. Tressler Jr., and David Tressler. She is survived by sister, Vickie (Dennis) Stahley of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother, Terry (Claudia) Tressler of Bradenton. Contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 7, 2019