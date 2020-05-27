Kay Harllee passed away May 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was born December 31, 1943 to the late George and Helen Carson in Marietta, Georgia. She grew up in Marietta, attending local schools and graduated from high school there. Kay attended Florida State University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While in college she met her future husband, John Pope Harllee III. They were married July 18, 1964. After John graduated from the University of Florida Law School, he and Kay moved to Jacksonville for a short time and then on to Bradenton where John began a law practice. Kay’s lifelong passions were her children, grandchildren, gardening, antiques and serving her community through Entre Nous and volunteering for Saint Stephen’s Community Thrift Shop. You could count on seeing Kay every Monday morning where she was vital to the success of the shop. Additionally, Kay was an active participant in antique shops in Bradenton, Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Highlands, NC. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and a leader in the Collector’s Club. In addition to her husband, John P. Harllee III, Kay was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Carson. She is survived by her children, son, John IV and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Ashley; son, Alex; five grandchildren, Parker, Preston, Riley, Mattison and Emma; and brother, George Carson. Condolences may be made at www.GriffithCline.com. Memorial gifts may be made to the Kay Harllee Memorial Fund of Manatee Community Foundation. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 27, 2020.