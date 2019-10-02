Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith E. Rich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Elsner Rich, 92, of Bradenton, went to Heaven on September 27, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1927in Huntington, Indiana to the late W.H. Rich and Emma (Beal) Rich. Keith, his wife Janet and daughter Deborah moved to Bradenton in 1951 coming from Indianapolis, Indiana. Keith and his wife owned the Rhinehardt and Rich Pharmacy on 14th Street West in Bradenton for over 25 years, originally a joint venture with his wife's parents. He and his wife were also owners of Rich's Beach Drugs on Holmes Beach for over 30 years. Keith had a chemistry degree from Indiana University and a pharmacy degree from the University of Florida. Keith served in the United States Navy. Keith was preceded in death by his wife Janet after 65 years of marriage. Also, preceded in death by his brother Marvin Rich. Keith is survived by two dear daughters; Deborah Rich Bovinett of Bradenton, Jennifer Rich Rehl of Tampa and three precious grandchildren; Laura D'Angiolillo of Bradenton, Sarah Rehl and Blake Rehl of Tampa, one great grandson Jayce D'Angiolillo and his brother Nelson Rich. Keith was a loving devoted husband and father. The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 5th for a viewing, then at 12:00 P.M. There will be a celebration of Keith's life. The interment will then take place with a luncheon to follow. These events will be held at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave. East, Bradenton, IN lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Church of Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W., Bradenton.

