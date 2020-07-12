RIP my love! You were taken from us way too soon! As my heart is broken and life will never be the same without you here, I will cherish every moment we had together & the memories I have of us. You were a very good person, you never judged anybody, you were known and liked by many that you crossed paths with during your short time here on this earth with us. A part of me has went with you. I will never forget you and I will love you forever! RIP my love, until we meet again. Dawn

Dawn Bennett

Significant_other