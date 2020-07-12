1/1
Keith J. Brown
Keith J. Brown, 48, of Bradenton, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and encouragement during this most difficult time. He was blessed to have a network of loving family, amazing friends and supportive business associates. His career was dedicated to the spirit and wine industry. He is survived by his partner, Dawn L. Bennett; father, James F. Brown; mother, Andrea C. Brown; brother, Christopher E. Brown; sister-in-law, Kathleen E. Brown; niece, Emma C. Brown; "his little guy", Lucas Trimarco and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Charles E. Brown and Catherine W. Blair; his maternal grandparents, John F. and Cherie F. Clark and an uncle. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in his name may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of choice. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
July 9, 2020
RIP my love! You were taken from us way too soon! As my heart is broken and life will never be the same without you here, I will cherish every moment we had together & the memories I have of us. You were a very good person, you never judged anybody, you were known and liked by many that you crossed paths with during your short time here on this earth with us. A part of me has went with you. I will never forget you and I will love you forever! RIP my love, until we meet again. Dawn
Dawn Bennett
Significant_other
July 9, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Keith's family, Dawn and all his dear friends. I met Keefer almost 23 years ago on the island. We were neighbors. He became a dear friend and had a heart of gold! His smile brightened this world. He will be missed by many.
Julie Kichar
Friend
July 8, 2020
Andrea, Jim, Dawn, Chris,
My heart, prayers and love go to each of you who loved Keith with every ounce of your being and who helped him fight his courageous battle with cancer with love, support, encouragement and grace. I am so sorry for your profound loss.
May God comfort you in your days ahead. Your family loves you dearly.
Fayne Howle
Family
July 8, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear of Keefer's passing. I worked & celebrated with him many years ago when Shell's was around. He always had a smile and a sarcastic comment that would brightened my day. Condolences to his family and all who were touched by him ❤❤❤
Kim Bambenek
Friend
July 8, 2020
My sympathy to Keith's family, I had worked in the same industry with Keith. He was truly a great guy. I am going to miss him stopping by. He was such a genuine person. He will be in my prayers.
Mari Wilhelme
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Sending love and positive thoughts to you all in your time of sadness. He will be missed!! Love from Maine
Andrea Burke
Family
July 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort for the family in these sad times.
Katie Luszczki
July 8, 2020
Thinking of you during this time. Love, Daniel&Ellie Burke
Ellie Burke
Family
July 8, 2020
My sweet KJ! Too soon! Much too soon! But no more suffering for you now. To any of you who may not have known him well, I am sorry. He was sensitive and thoughtful, funny and accepting... Truly one of the good guys. I look forward to the celebration of his life to share what I remember and to hear from others who knew him. rest in peace, sweet Keith! Aunt Maggie misses you already!
Margaret Burke
Family
July 8, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Manatee High School Class of 1990 Alumnus

Manatee High Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
Classmate
